Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Position in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,463,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,162,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.94% of Global-e Online at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 176.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its position in Global-e Online by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Global-e Online by 19,195.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 61.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Global-e Online from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Global-e Online from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $28.94 on Friday. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 1-year low of $15.63 and a 1-year high of $37.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.04.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.12. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 47.77% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $139.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

