Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 5,312,382 Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,312,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,122,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 1.86% of Permian Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,557,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter worth $476,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at about $11,505,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Permian Resources during the third quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $352,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Permian Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:PR opened at $11.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Permian Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $12.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 4.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is presently 12.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Permian Resources

In other news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,062,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,755,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

