Marshall Wace LLP Has $43.94 Million Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 691,959 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 170,019 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.88% of MasTec worth $43,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in MasTec by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in MasTec by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 171,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,906,000 after buying an additional 71,632 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in MasTec by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in MasTec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MTZ. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

NYSE MTZ opened at $102.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.75. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.32 and a beta of 1.39. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.36 and a 1 year high of $103.27.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 8.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

