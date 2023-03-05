Marshall Wace LLP Has $49.89 Million Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 550,725 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.16% of Albemarle worth $49,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 15.0% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 17.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 186.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 8.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Albemarle from $325.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.00.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

Albemarle Trading Up 3.6 %

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $106,539.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,213,614.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALB stock opened at $259.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $251.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.92. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $170.01 and a one year high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 30.2 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.92%.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Further Reading

