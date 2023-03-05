Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 955,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 397,251 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $46,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 439.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period.

CYTK has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Cytokinetics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.29.

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $41.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.05. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $55.80. The company has a quick ratio of 11.56, a current ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.23). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 410.89% and a negative return on equity of 1,401.63%. The business had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, CAO Robert Wong sold 3,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $135,180.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $161,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,337,156.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert Wong sold 3,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $135,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,238 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,679 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

