Marshall Wace LLP Sells 529,662 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 366,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 529,662 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $52,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 1,406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 39.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

ECL opened at $163.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.69. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $185.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 55.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.13.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

