Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 240 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in RLI were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RLI in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RLI in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in RLI in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in RLI by 52.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in RLI by 9.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of RLI from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

RLI Stock Performance

RLI stock opened at $135.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.15. RLI Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $100.96 and a fifty-two week high of $140.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.42.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. RLI had a net margin of 34.36% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $360.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

RLI Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael E. Angelina purchased 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $131.41 per share, with a total value of $27,990.33. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,089.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

About RLI

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

