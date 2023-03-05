Martingale Asset Management L P Cuts Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.11% of AutoNation worth $5,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AN. Strs Ohio grew its stake in AutoNation by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in AutoNation by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth $641,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AutoNation by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 51,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $7,909,769.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,382,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,181,167.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 63,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total transaction of $7,410,551.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,003,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,216,684.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 51,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $7,909,769.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,382,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,181,167.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 547,322 shares of company stock valued at $67,189,590. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoNation Stock Performance

Shares of AN stock opened at $140.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.92 and a 52-week high of $158.30.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.12% and a net margin of 5.10%. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AN. Morgan Stanley cut AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on AutoNation from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AutoNation from $126.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.38.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

Further Reading

