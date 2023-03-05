Martingale Asset Management L P Cuts Stock Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 172.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 8,893 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter worth $2,081,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after buying an additional 12,945 shares in the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NJR opened at $51.35 on Friday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $38.07 and a twelve month high of $53.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.55 and its 200 day moving average is $47.01.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.78 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.98%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NJR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.

