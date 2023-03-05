Martingale Asset Management L P Grows Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 643.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,860 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the third quarter valued at about $445,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $781,763,000 after purchasing an additional 457,024 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,252.4% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.9% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 8,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Technology Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $220.30 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.48 and a 12-month high of $263.59. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aspen Technology Company Profile

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Aspen Technology from $280.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.50.

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

