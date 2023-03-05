Martingale Asset Management L P Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,681 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Seagen were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Seagen during the first quarter worth $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Seagen from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Seagen from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.59.

Seagen Stock Performance

SGEN stock opened at $181.29 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.43 and a fifty-two week high of $183.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.72. The company has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.94 and a beta of 0.53.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.81 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. Seagen’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.95) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 39,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $6,391,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,949,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 39,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $6,391,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,185 shares in the company, valued at $21,949,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $3,650,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,185 shares in the company, valued at $21,389,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,461 shares of company stock worth $16,143,591 over the last three months. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.