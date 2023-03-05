Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Stock Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,796 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 65.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 381.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 87.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $70.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.40. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.46 and a 1-year high of $76.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $293.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Merit Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

In other news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 1,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $104,062.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,012,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,016,881.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

