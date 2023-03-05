Martingale Asset Management L P Invests $3.79 Million in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 80,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth $31,000. 50.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,123,948.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,385 shares in the company, valued at $5,651,031.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,123,948.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,651,031.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $2,497,338.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,720,283.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CPB opened at $52.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.83. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $41.72 and a twelve month high of $57.78. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.34.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.27%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPB. StockNews.com cut Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.09.

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

