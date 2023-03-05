Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 1,941 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in ExlService were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 86.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 467.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 8,471 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the third quarter worth $2,328,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the third quarter worth $232,000. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the second quarter worth $214,000. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ExlService alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXLS. StockNews.com raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.83.

ExlService Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at ExlService

ExlService stock opened at $165.83 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.87 and a 12-month high of $191.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01.

In other ExlService news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 389 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.08, for a total value of $68,884.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,365 shares in the company, valued at $950,034.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.08, for a total transaction of $68,884.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,365 shares in the company, valued at $950,034.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andreas Fibig purchased 600 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $165.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,510.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,479 shares of company stock worth $1,449,848 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

(Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.