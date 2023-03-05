Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 23,351 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 23,351 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRSN. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,323,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $221,540,000 after buying an additional 645,843 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in VeriSign in the third quarter worth approximately $78,136,000. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth $64,137,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,179,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,473,000. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

VeriSign Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $200.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 1.00. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.25 and a 1 year high of $228.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.63.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 47.30%. The business had revenue of $369.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at VeriSign

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $256,417.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.22, for a total value of $406,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,810 shares in the company, valued at $136,118,788.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $256,417.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,289,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,345 shares of company stock valued at $16,643,830 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About VeriSign

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Further Reading

