Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 3,573 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,573 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of D. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 31.9% in the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D stock opened at $55.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a PE ratio of 51.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.48 and a 200-day moving average of $66.22. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.74 and a 12-month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 244.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on D. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research cut Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

