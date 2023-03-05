Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.24-$0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion. Marvell Technology also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.24-0.34 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.54.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $44.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $76.59. The firm has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.79, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.47.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -126.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,528.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,528.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total transaction of $1,950,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 757,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,974,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,891. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth about $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 6.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 20.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 35.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

