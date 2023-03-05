Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Short Interest Up 16.3% in February

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,120,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the January 31st total of 7,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Match Group

In other Match Group news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $293,429.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,841.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Match Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 524,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,755,000 after buying an additional 78,850 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 999.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 40,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 36,966 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Match Group by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 435,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,087,000 after purchasing an additional 57,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Match Group Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTCH. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Match Group from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Match Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Match Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on Match Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Match Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.44.

MTCH stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.64. 3,679,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,632,130. Match Group has a 52 week low of $38.64 and a 52 week high of $114.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.34.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.34 million. Match Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 146.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Stories

