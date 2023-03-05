Matinas BioPharma (MTNB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Monday, March 6th.
Matinas BioPharma Trading Up 4.0 %
NYSEAMERICAN MTNB opened at $0.50 on Friday. Matinas BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00. The firm has a market cap of $108.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.09.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.
Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The firm’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins, and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Matinas BioPharma (MTNB)
