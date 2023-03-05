Matinas BioPharma (MTNB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Monday, March 6th.

Matinas BioPharma Trading Up 4.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN MTNB opened at $0.50 on Friday. Matinas BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00. The firm has a market cap of $108.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.09.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 320.5% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 54,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 41,590 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 258.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 87,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The firm’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins, and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

