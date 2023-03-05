Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Sold by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia lowered its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 311,895 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,570 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned 0.83% of Matson worth $19,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Matson by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Matson by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Matson in the 1st quarter valued at $473,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Matson in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Matson by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Matson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MATX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Matson from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Matson from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Matson from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Insider Transactions at Matson

Matson Trading Up 0.0 %

In other news, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 2,760 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $186,244.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,248.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MATX opened at $66.30 on Friday. Matson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.06 and a 52-week high of $125.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.18.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.13. Matson had a return on equity of 49.26% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $801.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.64%.

Matson Profile

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.