McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $288.41.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,570,353 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $15,591,183,000 after purchasing an additional 333,884 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,704,308 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,007,672,000 after purchasing an additional 365,601 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702,475 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,605,408,000 after purchasing an additional 179,506 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,341,360,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD stock opened at $269.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $196.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.67. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

