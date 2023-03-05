Mediclinic International (LON:MDC) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $497.57

Mediclinic International plc (LON:MDC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 497.57 ($6.00) and traded as low as GBX 496 ($5.99). Mediclinic International shares last traded at GBX 497.60 ($6.00), with a volume of 440,863 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 497.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 496.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,163.48 and a beta of 0.43.

Mediclinic International plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals. The company offers specialist-orientated and multidisciplinary healthcare services under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand names. It operates 74 hospitals, 20 day case clinics, 22 outpatient clinics, 5 subacute hospitals, 2 mental health facilities, and 453 theatres with approximately 11,538 inpatient beds in Switzerland, South Africa, Namibia, the Middle East, and the United Kingdom.

