Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG) Short Interest Update

Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the January 31st total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 411,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

MCG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital began coverage on Membership Collective Group in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Membership Collective Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Membership Collective Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

In related news, Director Richard Caring acquired 8,000 shares of Membership Collective Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $29,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,622.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Ein acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 621,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,541,718.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Caring purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,281 shares in the company, valued at $146,622.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 358,000 shares of company stock worth $1,342,120. Corporate insiders own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCG. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Membership Collective Group by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,025,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 394,745 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCG stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,158. Membership Collective Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $9.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.96.

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

