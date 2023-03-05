Metahero (HERO) Trading Down 10.3% Over Last Week

Metahero (HERO) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a market cap of $23.41 million and $581,651.98 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $293.98 or 0.01308913 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005953 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000131 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00012948 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00032578 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.25 or 0.01666324 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars.

