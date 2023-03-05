Metahero Trading Down 12.7% This Week (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. In the last week, Metahero has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a market cap of $23.26 million and approximately $595,284.16 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $291.12 or 0.01299981 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005811 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000131 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00012874 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00032508 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $372.64 or 0.01664005 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

HERO is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

