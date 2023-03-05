Metars Genesis (MRS) Price Up 29.6% Over Last Week

Metars Genesis (MRS) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Metars Genesis token can now be purchased for approximately $1.72 or 0.00007678 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metars Genesis has a total market cap of $108.05 million and approximately $145,231.08 worth of Metars Genesis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metars Genesis has traded up 29.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metars Genesis Token Profile

Metars Genesis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,850,000 tokens. Metars Genesis’ official Twitter account is @metarsgenesis. The official website for Metars Genesis is metars.io/home.

Metars Genesis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metars Genesis (MRS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metars Genesis has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 62,850,000 in circulation. The last known price of Metars Genesis is 1.70243609 USD and is down -8.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $157,930.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metars.io/home.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metars Genesis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metars Genesis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metars Genesis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

