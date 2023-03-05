Metars Genesis Price Up 27% Over Last Week (MRS)

Metars Genesis (MRS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Metars Genesis has a market cap of $107.80 million and $121,633.96 worth of Metars Genesis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metars Genesis has traded up 27% against the dollar. One Metars Genesis token can now be bought for about $1.72 or 0.00007633 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metars Genesis Profile

Metars Genesis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,850,000 tokens. Metars Genesis’ official Twitter account is @metarsgenesis. The official website for Metars Genesis is metars.io/home.

Buying and Selling Metars Genesis

According to CryptoCompare, “Metars Genesis (MRS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metars Genesis has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 62,850,000 in circulation. The last known price of Metars Genesis is 1.70243609 USD and is down -8.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $157,930.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metars.io/home.”

