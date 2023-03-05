MetisDAO Market Capitalization Hits $132.72 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 5th. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $132.72 million and approximately $3.13 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $29.82 or 0.00132881 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,450,490 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,450,490.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 29.74016837 USD and is up 0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $3,705,599.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

