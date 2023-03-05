MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0146 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years.

NYSE CIF opened at $1.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.81. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $2.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 25,427 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 19,076 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 15,099 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 243,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the period. 6.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. It provides high current income generally exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in medium and lower quality municipal securities. The company was founded on July 21, 1988 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

