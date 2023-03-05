MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0146 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE CIF opened at $1.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.81. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $2.50.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. It provides high current income generally exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in medium and lower quality municipal securities. The company was founded on July 21, 1988 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
