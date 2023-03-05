MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.61.

MGM has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $4,934,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,750,955.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 231,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,259,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $4,934,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,781 shares in the company, valued at $7,750,955.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 365,740 shares of company stock valued at $15,357,245 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,034,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 95,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM stock opened at $45.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.27.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by $2.29. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

