Microequities Asset Management Group Limited (ASX:MAM) Insider Buys A$13,647.56 in Stock

Microequities Asset Management Group Limited (ASX:MAM – Get Rating) insider Alexander Abrahams bought 21,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.65 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,647.56 ($9,221.32).
Alexander Abrahams also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 27th, Alexander Abrahams purchased 78,841 shares of Microequities Asset Management Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.64 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of A$50,615.92 ($34,199.95).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 5.64.
Microequities Asset Management Group Limited provides investment funds management services to high net worth and wholesale investors. The company was formerly known as Microequities Ltd. Microequities Asset Management Group Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Sydney, Australia.
