Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MU. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MU opened at $56.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.03. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $87.42. The stock has a market cap of $61.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.39.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 8.35%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,190. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.