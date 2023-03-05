Mizuho Increases Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Price Target to $35.00

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $33.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.84. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $36.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.74, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.59.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.