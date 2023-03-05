Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Shares Acquired by Kellner Capital LLC

Kellner Capital LLC grew its holdings in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,922 shares during the quarter. Kellner Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Momentive Global worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 339.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 11,390.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 114.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Momentive Global during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MNTV. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Momentive Global in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

Insider Activity

Momentive Global Stock Performance

In other news, insider Lora D. Blum sold 5,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $36,273.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,330.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Lora D. Blum sold 5,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $36,273.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,330.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Priyanka Carr sold 8,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $67,993.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 245,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,195.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,162 shares of company stock valued at $254,516. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNTV stock opened at $7.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.19. Momentive Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

About Momentive Global

(Get Rating)

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback, and SurveyMonkey.

