Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th.

Monro has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Monro has a dividend payout ratio of 61.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Monro to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.5%.

NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $50.62 on Friday. Monro has a 52 week low of $37.49 and a 52 week high of $55.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.55 and a 200 day moving average of $47.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Monro had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $335.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Monro’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monro will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monro by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,268,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $233,612,000 after acquiring an additional 50,712 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Monro by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,918,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,017,000 after acquiring an additional 25,395 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monro by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,918,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $177,106,000 after acquiring an additional 79,251 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monro by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,701,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $160,850,000 after acquiring an additional 12,548 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Monro by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,269,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,455,000 after acquiring an additional 60,890 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

