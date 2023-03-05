Monro, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th.

Monro has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Monro has a dividend payout ratio of 61.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Monro to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.5%.

Monro Stock Performance

Shares of MNRO opened at $50.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.41. Monro has a 12-month low of $37.49 and a 12-month high of $55.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $335.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.87 million. Monro had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monro will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monro

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Monro by 204.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,430,000 after buying an additional 585,861 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Monro by 35.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,519,000 after acquiring an additional 286,762 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Monro in the fourth quarter valued at $12,790,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Monro by 232.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 364,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,170,000 after acquiring an additional 254,876 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Monro by 11.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,083,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,048,000 after acquiring an additional 107,669 shares during the period.

About Monro

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

