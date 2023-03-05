Moonbeam Market Capitalization Achieves $239.57 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001825 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $239.57 million and approximately $6.96 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00072653 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00053990 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000290 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00009171 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00024077 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003537 BTC.

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 585,055,991 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.

One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

