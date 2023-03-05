Morgan Stanley Raises Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Price Target to $10.00

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Eventbrite from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Eventbrite Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EB opened at $9.27 on Thursday. Eventbrite has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average is $7.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eventbrite Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Eventbrite during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Eventbrite by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Eventbrite during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Eventbrite by 18,765.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

