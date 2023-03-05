Morgan Stanley Raises Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Price Target to $10.00

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Eventbrite from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th.
Eventbrite Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of NYSE:EB opened at $9.27 on Thursday. Eventbrite has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average is $7.15.
Eventbrite Company Profile
Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.
