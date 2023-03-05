Morgan Stanley Raises Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Price Target to $80.00

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FWONK has been the subject of several other reports. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Formula One Group from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Formula One Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.60.

Shares of FWONK stock opened at $75.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.27. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 1.09. Formula One Group has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $75.54.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,064.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at $417,024. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Formula One Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,064.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,024. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $47,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,871 shares in the company, valued at $520,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,200 shares of company stock worth $267,200. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Formula One Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,970,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,369,000 after buying an additional 58,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,160,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,378,000 after acquiring an additional 182,531 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 550,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 283,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,580,000 after purchasing an additional 39,355 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its stake in Formula One Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 155,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

