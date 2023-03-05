Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACAW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACAW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the January 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Moringa Acquisition Stock Performance

Moringa Acquisition stock remained flat at $0.14 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,331. Moringa Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.08.

Institutional Trading of Moringa Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Moringa Acquisition stock. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACAW – Get Rating) by 84.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,204 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Moringa Acquisition were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

