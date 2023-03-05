Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Cut to Market Perform at TD Cowen

TD Cowen downgraded shares of Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $23.75 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $28.50.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Myers Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE:MYE opened at $21.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Myers Industries has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $26.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.29. The company has a market capitalization of $775.63 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.13%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYE. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Myers Industries by 1.6% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 134,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Myers Industries during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Myers Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,078,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,231,000 after acquiring an additional 12,293 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Myers Industries by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,493,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,604,000 after acquiring an additional 24,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Myers Industries during the second quarter worth about $1,959,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

