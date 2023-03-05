NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) to Issue $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.207 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th.

NACCO Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 37 years.

NACCO Industries Stock Up 2.5 %

NC stock opened at $39.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.20 million, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.85. NACCO Industries has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NACCO Industries

In related news, insider Miles B. Haberer sold 1,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $54,811.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,169 shares in the company, valued at $326,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 40.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 533.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 1,355.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NACCO Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

About NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of surface mines that supply coal to power generation companies. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining (NAMining), and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment includes surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and activated carbon producers.

Featured Stories

