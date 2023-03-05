Nano (XNO) Reaches Market Cap of $115.39 Million

Nano (XNO) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $115.39 million and approximately $3.35 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $0.87 or 0.00003858 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,448.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.76 or 0.00404313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00014979 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00089114 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.95 or 0.00663536 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.21 or 0.00557764 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004438 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00009762 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

