Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Sold by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,323 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Natera by 9.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,472,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,955,000 after purchasing an additional 466,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Natera by 20.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,828,000 after purchasing an additional 577,106 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in Natera by 40.4% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,277,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,784,000 after purchasing an additional 655,121 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in Natera by 4.1% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,209,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,811,000 after purchasing an additional 87,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Natera by 41.9% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,050,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,679,000 after purchasing an additional 605,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTRA. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Natera to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.27.

Insider Activity

Natera Price Performance

In other news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $84,419.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,886 shares in the company, valued at $296,671.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $36,453.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $84,419.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,886 shares in the company, valued at $296,671.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 189,790 shares of company stock worth $8,749,687. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $58.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $60.67.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $217.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.50 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 66.79% and a negative return on equity of 106.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.48) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

