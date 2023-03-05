National Bank Financial Boosts BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Price Target to C$4.15

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$4.00 to C$4.15 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTBIF opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.69. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $3.51.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership of properties. The firm offers management philosophy, sentinelle, boma best, and sustainable development services. It operates through the following segments: Office, Retail, and Industrial. The company was founded by Michel Leonard on July 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

