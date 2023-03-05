National Bankshares Cuts Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$133.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$135.00 to C$133.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Fundamental Research restated a buy rating and set a C$164.34 price target on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Cormark cut their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$147.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$149.45.

Bank of Montreal Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of TSE BMO opened at C$130.71 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$113.73 and a twelve month high of C$154.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$130.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$127.68. The stock has a market cap of C$91.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of Montreal Announces Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported C$3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.06 by C($0.02). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 40.56% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of C$10.57 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 13.5873181 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $1.43 dividend. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.61%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, small business lending, cash management, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

