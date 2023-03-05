National Bankshares Raises First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target to C$37.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get First National Financial alerts:

First National Financial Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of TSE:FN opened at C$39.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$36.81. First National Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$32.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.22. The company has a quick ratio of 10.11, a current ratio of 10.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,953.89.

First National Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at First National Financial

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. First National Financial’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 5,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$38.46 per share, with a total value of C$200,068.92. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,938,333 shares in the company, valued at C$305,308,287.18. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 18,631 shares of company stock valued at $675,184. Company insiders own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

First National Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.