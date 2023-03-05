National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Short Interest Up 24.1% in February

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,380,000 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the January 31st total of 6,750,000 shares. Currently, 10.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 517,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.2 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on EYE. Barclays lowered their price objective on National Vision from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on National Vision from $43.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on National Vision from $41.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on National Vision from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on National Vision to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In related news, SVP Ravi Acharya sold 1,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $55,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EYE. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in National Vision by 43.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,764,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,517,000 after buying an additional 2,337,112 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 43.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,551,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,444 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 17.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,805,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,907,000 after purchasing an additional 729,630 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,614,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 1,365.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 569,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,082,000 after purchasing an additional 530,822 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EYE traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.31. 3,164,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,833. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53 and a beta of 1.50. National Vision has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.99 and its 200 day moving average is $37.23.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

