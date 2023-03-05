National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Short Interest Up 24.1% in February

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,380,000 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the January 31st total of 6,750,000 shares. Currently, 10.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 517,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.2 days.
Several research firms have weighed in on EYE. Barclays lowered their price objective on National Vision from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on National Vision from $43.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on National Vision from $41.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on National Vision from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on National Vision to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.
In related news, SVP Ravi Acharya sold 1,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $55,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of EYE traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.31. 3,164,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,833. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53 and a beta of 1.50. National Vision has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.99 and its 200 day moving average is $37.23.
National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.
