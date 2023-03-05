Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) Short Interest Update

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 253,200 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the January 31st total of 217,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ NATR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,438. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.06. The company has a market capitalization of $201.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nathan G. Brower sold 4,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $40,670.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,730.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nature’s Sunshine Products

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,651,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,607,000 after acquiring an additional 405,926 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 4th quarter valued at $2,736,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 143.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 74,508 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 161,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 48,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 111,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 41,510 shares during the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of nutritional and personal care products. Its product lines include general health, immune, cardiovascular, digestive, personal care, and weight management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America and Other.

