Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) Short Interest Down 18.8% in February

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the January 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Natuzzi Price Performance
NYSE NTZ traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $5.40. The company had a trading volume of 13,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,664. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.61. Natuzzi has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $14.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Natuzzi in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional Trading of Natuzzi
About Natuzzi
Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The firm operates through the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Natuzzi (NTZ)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.