Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) Short Interest Down 18.8% in February

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the January 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Natuzzi Price Performance

NYSE NTZ traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $5.40. The company had a trading volume of 13,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,664. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.61. Natuzzi has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

Get Natuzzi alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Natuzzi in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Natuzzi

About Natuzzi

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Natuzzi by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 144,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 54,526 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natuzzi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natuzzi by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The firm operates through the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.